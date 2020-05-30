Brazos County health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
There are 12 hospitalized in the county, up two from Friday and up eight from a week ago.
The total in Brazos County is now 477. Of those, 183 have recovered, which is the same number reported Friday.
There are now 275 active cases, an increase of seven.
County officials have reported 7,968 tests have been performed, an increase of 183 over Friday.
Nineteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last death — a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, officials said — was reported May 23. Her death was the first COVID-19-related death of a Brazos County resident since May 8.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
