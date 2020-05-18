The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County increased by seven on Sunday, raising the county’s total number of cases to 325.
The number of Brazos County cases has increased 56 percent in the two weeks since May 4, when 208 people had tested positive.
Fifty-four new cases have been confirmed in the county in the past week; 63 new cases were reported in the prior week.
No new deaths have been reported in Brazos County since May 8, when an 18th county resident died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. At least 11 of those who died were residents at The Waterford at College Station, an assisted living facility.
On Sunday, 163 of the county’s COVID-19 cases remained active and 144 people had recovered, according to data released by the Brazos County Health District. Patients are considered recovered after being fever-free for 72 hours and more than 10 days has passed since the onset of symptoms. Three Brazos County residents remained hospitalized on Sunday, the lowest number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations since May 4.
Across the Brazos Valley, no new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday. Washington County has 181 positive cases, with 108 of those at the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Of the county’s total number of cases, 111 remain active, and 23 people have died.
Grimes County remained at 65 positive cases on Sunday; Milam County reported 24 total cases; Grimes County had 65 cases; Leon County was at nine cases; Madison County had eight cases; and Robertson County officials reported six cases.
Statewide, 18,878 cases remain active and 1,336 deaths have been reported; 785 new cases across the state were reported Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Monday marks a new phase in the state’s reopening strategy, with gyms and more businesses allowed to return to business.
As of Sunday, 32 of the state’s 254 counties, most of them small, still had not reported a single infection. But Moore County, where the virus hit workers at a Dumas meatpacking plant, has the state’s highest rate of 21 cases for every 1,000 residents. Nearby Potter County, where Amarillo is located, has the second-highest rate at 11 cases per 1,000 residents.
Brazos County has 1.33 cases per 1,000 residents, according to Department of State Health Services figures.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has scheduled a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. in Austin to discuss the ongoing efforts to reopen the state’s businesses. A Brazos County Health District press conference also is set for Monday at 4:30 p.m.
