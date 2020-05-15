Watch Now: How Americans are coping with COVID-19 stress, and more virus stories

Americans are turning to various forms of stress relief during the coronavirus pandemic, a zoo in Canada was forced to return their pandas to China due to virus restrictions, President Trump says he disagrees with Dr. Fauci's remarks on opening the economy, two men in California were arrested after getting in a fight for refusing to wear face masks in a Target, and more stories of life amid a pandemic.