Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday in Brazos County, health officials said, raising the county's total number of positive cases to 312.
Of those cases, 150 remain active, with four people hospitalized. The total number patients recovered from the illness was 144 on Friday, one more than the day before. Health officials define a recovery from COVID-19 as being free from fever for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and 10 days have been from the onset of symptoms.
Most of the cases in Brazos County, 22.1%. are people in their 20s. People in their 30s follow at 18.9%, according to numbers from the Brazos County Health District.
Eighteen Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Across the state, 43,841 cases had been reported on Friday, with 1,216 fatalities and 1,716 people currently hospitalized. An estimated 18,148 cases remained active in Texas.
