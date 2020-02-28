Voters throughout the Brazos Valley will soon have the opportunity to select a top law enforcement official.
Burleson, Grimes, Madison and Milam counties will vote on a sheriff in the Republican primary on Tuesday. In these races no Democratic candidate is running, so unless a runoff is needed, Tuesday’s winner will be named sheriff and will assume office in November.
Voters in the Republican primary in Brazos County also will vote on a sheriff. Wayne Dicky and Jason James are seeking the Republican nomination; Patrick Logan is the only Democratic candidate in the Brazos County sheriff’s race. Dicky and James were featured in a previous article.
The Eagle reached out to each candidate in the area races Thursday, though all did not respond before press time. The lack of a direct quote does not indicate a candidate’s refusal to comment.
Burleson County
Sheriff Thomas Norsworthy resigned unexpectedly in October, pulling former sheriff Dale Stroud out of retirement to serve as interim sheriff.
Norsworthy and former county judge Mike Sutherland, as well as others, have since become subjects to civil lawsuits.
In Tuesday’s GOP primary, Burleson County Chief Deputy Gene Hermes will take on longtime Brazos County Sheriff’s Office employee Jayson Lyday.
“If elected, my greatest point of focus will be to return the agency on the path long established by Sheriff Dale Stroud, Sheriff Gene Barber and Sheriff A.G. Wilhelm,” Hermes said in a message to The Eagle, noting that he will strive to conduct a full policy review of the department, provide more training for department members, and hire a full-time mental health officer.
“The office of the sheriff belongs to the people. Not being the incumbent in this election, I am asking the voters ... to give me the opportunity to use my 22 years of law enforcement experience to become the leader of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office,” Hermes continued. “There are outstanding employees of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office who work hard in their community daily, as I have done for over 20 years.”
Lyday shared his vision:
“One of my big [focuses] is mental health and tackling mental health problems in Burleson County,” he said. “I also want to tackle our drug problems we have here. It’s a methamphetamine and prescription drug problem.” Lyday said seeing the recent controversy in Burleson County has inspired him to provide trusted service to the community.
“Integrity is a big deal,” he said. “My motto is to give Burleson County a choice for positive change. We need people to know that we are there for them, and to know that we are here to do what they’ve elected us to do.”
Grimes County
Incumbent Sheriff Don Sowell will run to maintain his position, facing Grimes County District Attorney investigator Travis Higginbotham.
“I have always, since I’ve been the sheriff of Grimes County, stated simply that I am the sheriff for ‘all’ people: Democrats, Republicans, independents, undecided, newborns, school kids, folks in the nursing homes, and anyone else I may have missed,” Sowell wrote in a message to The Eagle. “I am their sheriff. I serve with dignity, honesty and integrity to be the conservator of the peace, the keeper of the jail and the protector of the courthouse; which are three of the most important duties of statutory responsibility the sheriff is charged with.”
Sowell has served as sheriff for more than 20 years, while Higginbotham’s LinkedIn biography notes that the challenger has nearly 20 years experience with the county’s district attorney office.
A comment from Higginbotham was not received before press time Thursday.
Madison County
As reigning sheriff of 18 years, Travis Neely plans to retire in December, four Republican candidates vie to fill his seat: Madison County law enforcement member Bobby Adams, Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional facility leader Billy “B.J.” Reeves, Harris County Constable’s Office investigator Les Neeley — who is not related to the current sheriff — and Leon County Sheriff’s Office member Jon Stubblefield.
Adams noted his family’s heritage in Madison County, which has spanned multiple generations: “Narcotics, prostitution and gambling are all things that I want to tackle. ... I have 37 years of experience with criminal justice, became a police officer in 1994 and served the citizens of Madison County since 2002.”
While Reeves could not be reached by press time Thursday, his campaign page on Faceboook includes a statement he made Feb. 18.
“The most important part of a small town is its community backbone, a united group of individuals who regularly interact to ensure the continued prosperity and protection of their community,” Reeves wrote. “Billy J Reeves for Madison County Sheriff 2020 is a vote for small town values and continued protection.”
Neeley provided a written message to The Eagle:
“My number one priority is to maintain and improve our quality of life here in Madison County,” he said. “My 42-plus years of real world law enforcement experience gives me the advantage in knowing how to protect the lives and the property of our citizens. I’ll also make certain that my administration is prepared to handle the growth and change that is coming to our county.”
Stubblefield released the following statement:
“I believe public service is an honor, and that the sheriff works for the community they serve and not for their own benefit,” he said. “I am looking to make a difference, not [for] an easy retirement job.”
Milam County
Milam County Sheriff David Green died in the middle of his term after suffering a heart attack in the summer 2018. Chief Deputy Chris White was promoted within the department to serve as interim sheriff, and has remained in this position since. White is now running in the Republican primary against two opponents, longtime Milam County law enforcement member H.L. “Herbie” Vaughan and Somerville police chief Craig Wise.
Sheriff White could not be reached for comment Thursday evening, but his personal Facebook page shares a campaign statement made Feb. 22:
“Under my leadership, I have put more deputies out patrolling our communities, kept our spending under budget and kept our crime rate low. I have improved our ability to fight crime on every front, and will continue to do so.”
Vaughan’s campaign account on Facebook states he has more than 40 years of experience in public service, 30 of which were spent in Milam County.
“We have a drug problem, and we need to focus on that, because it’s the source of a lot of our crime,” he said in an interview with The Eagle. He also pointed out his passion for empowering young people. “... We have to educate our youth. That’s another big problem. We don’t have a jail program for juveniles anymore. If we don’t teach them while they’re young, they are more susceptible to using drugs they don’t need to be using.”
Wise provided a written statement Thursday evening.
“My focus will be on a proactive approach to fighting crime, training and development of my team, and fostering an environment for community involvement to deliver measurable results that make a positive impact,” he wrote. “[This will] make it a great place to live, work and [make it] a great community where people come to raise their families. My overall objective is to operate the Milam County Sheriff’s Office in a manner [that] others could only dream of.
Wise outlined these goals will be achieved “by introducing a comprehensive set of mission, vision and core values, coupled with organizational structure that aids us closing the existing operational gaps, eliminating the ‘good ol’ boys’ mentality, and [that] sets us up to successfully grow with the population boom we’re all experiencing, while sending a message to the violators that Milam County isn’t a place for them.”
