A Bryan teen was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he burglarized a home in eastern Brazos County.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home off East Texas 21 on Wednesday afternoon after the 70-year-old resident said someone had broken in earlier that day. The man said someone had stolen a safe and a digital tablet.
As deputies walked through the backyard, they noticed fresh footprints and evidence that the safe had been dragged into the adjacent treeline. The safe was found within the brush. During the investigation, an SUV approached, then sped away. The deputies stopped the car and spoke with 19-year-old Francisco Javier Cecilio.
After detecting the smell of marijuana, authorities conducted a search on the vehicle, where they say they found drug paraphernalia, latex gloves and a decal from the same model of safe taken from the victim’s home. Officers also noted Cecilio’s shoes appeared to match muddy prints at the crime scene. Deputies said the shoes and gloves looked similar to those worn by the burglar in security footage images.
Cecilio is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines, and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $11,200 bond.
