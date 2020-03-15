The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network has canceled its Sip and Learn program scheduled for Tuesday due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Local students who have benefited from DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act, were scheduled to discuss their experiences with the act and with living in America.
Organizers hope to reschedule the event.
