The Brazos County Health District announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The county now has a confirmed total of 271. Of those, 120 have recovered, which is the same as Saturday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There are 133 active cases in the county, six more than Saturday, officials said. The number of tests performed — 4,349 — is the same as the previous day.
No one has been discharged from the hospital since Saturday. Five people remain hospitalized.
Clusters account for 49.1% of cases, with community spread at 42.1%. Travel accounts for 8.9% of cases.
On May 3, the county had 208 cases, making for an increase of 63 cases. There have been 544 additional tests performed this week. Five additional people have recovered since May 3, and the number of active cases has increased by 56. Two people have died in the past week and the number of hospitalizations has gone up one. The percentages of community spread and travel have declined since May 3. A week ago, transmission by community spread was 43.8% and by travel was 10.1%. The amount of cases connected to clusters has increased, from 46.2% on May 3.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. today. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
As of Sunday, there remained 168 cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to the county officials. There are eight people hospitalized and 22 who have died in Washington County. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 410 people have been tested in Washington County and 32 have recovered.
In Grimes County, the total of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 40, according to the Office of Emergency Management. There has been one person who has died in the county, an inmate at the Pack Unit. The DSHS reports 176 people have received tests in Grimes County and five people have recovered.
In Milam County, there are 20 cases reported, according to county officials. One person has died in Milam County, 12 have recovered, and 165 tests have been administered.
In Burleson County, 15 cases have been reported. There have been 91 people tested and 3 people who have recovered, the DSHS reports.
In Madison County, there are three cases, with two recovered, according to the DSHS. Fifty-five people have been tested.
There are five positive cases in Robertson County, where 60 people have been tested. Two people have recovered.
Leon County remains at nine positive cases, according to the DSHS. Sixty people have been tested and three have recovered.
Statewide
In the state, as of Sunday there were 38,869 cases reported, an increase of 1,009 over the previous day. There have been 1,088 Texans who have died as of Sunday — 39 more than Saturday. The DSHS reports 501,776 tests have been performed, an increase of 12,482 over the previous day.
Harris County has the most cases in Texas, with 7,803 positive cases.
