Six additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, Brazos County health officials announced Saturday.
There are now 208 cases.
There were no new deaths reported. Sixteen Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Brazos County Health District said 77 cases remain active and 115 people have recovered from the illness. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications and it has been seven days after the onset of symptoms.
Four patients with COVID-19 remained hospitalized Saturday, with two patients released since Friday.
Brazos County health providers have performed 3,805 tests for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.
The health district's next press conference will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
