Brazos County health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total in the county to 318.
Of those, 144 have recovered, which is the same number reported on Friday. Health officials define a recovery from COVID-19 as being free from fever for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and 10 days have been from the onset of symptoms.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 156 cases are active, an increase of six since Friday. One person was released from the hospital; four people remain hospitalized.
Eighteen people have died of COVID-19 in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 4,919 tests have been performed, an increase of 70 since Friday.
Elsewhere in the Brazos Valley, Grimes County reported two new cases, bringing the total there to 65. Both patients are inmates at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Grimes County officials said. One of those inmates is hospitalized.
There are 52 active cases in Grimes County, with 12 recoveries and one death, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit.
