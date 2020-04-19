There are significantly fewer COVID-19 cases in rural areas of the Brazos Valley, but hospital officials are preparing for a surge and coping with changes in their facilities in similar ways to their metropolitan counterparts.
Brazos County leads the seven counties in the immediate area with 169 total cases as of Saturday. Washington County follows with 62, then Milam with 11 and Grimes with 10, while the totals for Burleson, Madison, Leon and Robertson remain in the single digits.
As of last week, CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes and Madison hospitals have no hospitalizations in their facilities, said Erin Marietta, market director of rural operations for both locations. Even so, Marietta said they are preparing for “the worst possible situation.”
It’s “just our nature in health care,” she added.
“Rural communities have seen a slower growth of COVID-19, which is really a blessing for our residents and our health care workers,” Marietta said. “I’m sure a lot of that has to do with the size of our communities. In rural areas, people tend to be more spread out. However, while it’s moving slower than it is in larger communities, our rural hospitals are planning and prepared for a surge in cases.”
There are 163 rural hospitals throughout the state, Executive Director of the Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute Dr. Nancy Dickey said. As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, she said the institute has provided information to rural hospital leaders across the country to help them prepare for a potential increase in patients.
She pointed out that many rural hospitals — including those locally — have been in contact with larger hospitals in metropolitan areas that they normally work with to plan for various scenarios.
“Everybody is trying to prepare as best they can for a surge we hope won’t happen,” Dickey said. “So far, what has happened in the Brazos Valley appears to be well within the capacity of the existing urban hospitals, and they appear to be providing the vast majority of coronavirus care.”
Policy changes and effects on staff
CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson, Grimes and Madison hospitals are all 25-bed, critical access hospitals. Each facility follows the same guidelines that larger CHI St. Joseph institutions recently put in place, such as instituting a no-visitor policy and screening staff as they enter.
There is also a state mandate that prevents hospitals from conducting most non-emergency procedures and surgeries, but Marietta said surgeries are not conducted at the three facilities.
According to a Friday report in The Eagle, lack of elective procedures has still caused a significant reduction in outpatient volume in the CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital, director of operations and administrator Kurt Sunderman said.
Sunderman said that the Burleson hospital does a lot of outpatient procedures and screenings, and the inpatient care comes from skilled nursing services. Some elective surgeries performed at the regional hospital in Bryan are then transferred to Burleson County for inpatient rehab. The recent lack of referrals is a major cause of the “drastic” drop in volume.
In an effort to keep all 68-full time staff members employed, Sunderman said the people who form the therapy department now are in charge of screening patients who go to the emergency room and employees when they start and end shifts.
Similarly, Marietta said the CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes and Madison hospitals are “staffing to volume” and repurposing staff where needed “to continue to prepare for a surge.” About 80 individuals work in each facility, she said.
As CHI St. Joseph shifts workers to keep them employed, hospitals across the state have furloughed and cut pay of medical professionals because of a lack of patients as facilities wait for a surge of COVID-19 cases. Baylor Scott & White is also making efforts to help staff by guaranteeing to keep their pay the same for at least the next two months, Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Rayburn said at a recent news conference.
Testing
There are no COVID-19 testing centers in Burleson County, according to county health officer Dr. Kristel Leubner. Leubner, who is also chief of staff at CHI St. Joseph Health — Burleson Hospital, said there have been instances when residents are directed to testing centers outside of the county.
Heather Bush, CHI St. Joseph Health marketing and communications director, said testing is offered at all St. Joseph Hospitals, but there are some challenges.
“Everyday we are working with our leadership, partners in the community and state and division leadership on how to increase capacity,” Bush said. “As more test kits become available, we try to look at where the greatest need is and try to provide that.”
Marietta said there have not yet been concerns about being able to provide testing for those who need it at the Madison and Grimes county facilities.
Sunderman said in an earlier report in The Eagle that the Burleson hospital has conducted tests, but as of Thursday had not treated or confirmed a positive case.
Leubner said people are encouraged to call ahead so they can be instructed on where to go for testing if it is necessary. While there aren’t enough tests to give to every person, she said people who seem like they may have COVID-19, don’t meet the requirements to be tested and don’t need to be hospitalized are asked to self-isolate.
Washington County’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Brenham has treated COVID-19 patients, College Station Regional President Jason Jennings said.
Jennings said that Baylor Scott & White has an online questionnaire for people who think they may have COVID-19 to fill out and be instructed on what steps to take next. He said testing is offered at a clinic in Brenham as well as the ER, if that level of care is needed.
Hospital officials across the Brazos Valley echoed sentiments of gratitude for the communication between leaders in the area as they take on the challenges presented by COVID-19.
Jennings said he is also grateful to the community members who have found ways to help where they can.
“Donations have been pouring in,” Jennings said. “... When our staff on the front lines hear that somebody is praying for them or somebody volunteered to donate a lunch, it puts more energy back into the fuel tank of our workforce.”
