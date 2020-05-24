As temperatures increase in the Brazos Valley, many of the area’s 41 snake species have emerged from winter seclusion.
“Most of the snakes you see come out in, say, March,” said Texas Parks & Wildlife Department biologist Billy Lambert, who is stationed out of Hearne. “And they start to be active till it cools down again. Even during warm days in winter, you may see them.”
During particularly hot Texas days, snakes will keep themselves shaded and cool until the evening, as overheating can be deadly for a snake.
“They may be in their den or in the leaves, in the trees or anywhere they can get cool,” Lambert said.
While there are many snakes in the area that are harmless, the Brazos Valley is home to some species with a venomous bite.
“The venomous snakes in our part of the world are the copperhead, water moccasin, western diamondback rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake and pygmy rattlesnake,” Lambert said. Those are all the pit vipers. The other venomous snake we have is coral snake. Each one has a different type of venom, and the size of the snake is important.”
Encountering a venomous snake in this area is less likely than meeting the common Texas rat snake, Lambert said. The breed is nonvenomous, and is commonly called a chicken snake. Rat snakes might head toward a home or apartment if a barn swallow nest on a porch is spotted. The snakes may also enter homes that are not well sealed, Lambert said, or that are cluttered, as cluttered homes can attract vermin.
While many people might be frightened of a snake and react by attempting to kill the animal, Lambert pointed out that two local snakes — the timber rattlesnake and pygmy rattlesnake — are endangered species protected by the state and federal governments, respectively. Killing one of these animals is illegal. Additionally, attempting to kill a rattlesnake is more likely to cause injury, Lambert said.
“Just about all the cases of someone being bitten by any kind of snake, it’s someone trying to mess with them by trying to kill or catch them,” he said.
Dying from a venomous snake bite in Texas is rare, Lambert said. Most often deaths occur because a bite victim is allergic to the venom, or because the victim did not seek immediate medical treatment.
Lambert noted that most snakes, venomous or not, will not seek out humans to attack, but will only lash out when frightened. The proper reaction to encountering a snake outdoors is to move away from it, not to go on the offensive and attack, he said.
For snakes that cannot be escaped, such as animals trapped inside a home or business, David Heithoff, owner of Critter Control of College Station, offers a snake removal service. This year, Heithoff said he has responded to calls in Bryan-College Station during which he removed rat snakes and a nonvenomous breed known as the plain belly water snake. He noted that he did encounter a timber rattlesnake, but as he is not approved to remove the species, he contacted a Texas game warden.
Heithoff said he humanely removes the animals to relocate them, and then can offer customers the service of setting up snake deterrents, such as treating their property in a way that eliminates the snakes’ source of food — mice and rats. He also noted that he encounters rat snakes most often.
“If a person knows what a snake is and are confident with it, I don’t see any reason they shouldn’t feel comfortable moving it,” he said. “But if you don’t know what [breed] it is, you absolutely shouldn’t handle a snake, because you could be bitten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.