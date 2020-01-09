A new breakfast spot will be opening in College Station, the city announced Thursday.
According to a post on the city's social media, Snooze A.M. Eatery will be opening near the Starbucks that is under construction in the Chimney Hill development on University Drive.
The Denver-based brunch restaurant chain features a breakfast-heavy menu of classic dishes with a twist, like breakfast pot pie, corned beef hash, sweet potato pancakes and more.
No opening date was announced.
Learn more about Snooze A.M. Eatery at https://snoozeeatery.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.