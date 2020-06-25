Looking to turn a double

Ferrin Sims of Waco's Team Star tosses a pitch at the 29th Annual Budweiser Softball Festival at Central Park in 2014. The tournament, the largest in the state, drew over 250 teams to the Bryan-College Station area.

 Stuart Villanueva/ The Eagle

Nearly 300 athletic teams will be in Bryan-College Station this weekend for separate events.

The 2020 Budweiser Spring Softball Festival will bring more than 200 adult softball teams for a 24-hour event that organizers are calling the largest adult softball tournament in Texas.

The event begins Friday night with a home run derby at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, and games begin on Saturday at sites around the community, including BRAC, Veterans Park and Central Park.

The 7-on-7 Tournament of Champions will be at Veterans Park on Saturday and Sunday, with more than 70 teams with athletes ranging from fifth-graders to high schoolers. 

Games begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and will continue at 8 a.m. Sunday.

(1) comment

Sybll Sybll

And this is a good thing to be doing right now?

