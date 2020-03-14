The Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued a memorandum Friday that permits jails throughout the state to suspend visitation amid growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. While some Brazos Valley jails will remain open to the public, some sheriffs have elected to shut their jail doors to most visitors.
The TCJS issued a technical assistance memorandum to sheriffs and jail administrators Friday, noting that a specific article in the state administrative code concerning jail visitation has been suspended. Jails may suspend visitation without being issued a notice of non-violation from the TCJS, though the memorandum encourages them to continue to allow attorneys access to inmates.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Milam County jail staff, Washington County jail staff and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office have announced they will temporarily suspend visitation. Leon and Robertson County noted in public releases on Friday that their closures will last as long as Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration lasts. Burleson County jail staff declined to comment.
Brazos Valley law enforcement personnel are taking precautions and making preparations in consideration of the pandemic.
Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky said Thursday afternoon that jails are “high-risk locations” and that his staff members are working hard to mitigate issues. He said there are no coronavirus-related situations at the jail at this time.
Just over 600 inmates are in the Brazos County Jail, Dicky said, along with jail officers and other personnel. Brazos County Jail personnel are following CDC guidelines and have protective equipment on standby. They are prepared to transfer individuals at higher risk to area medical facilities if needed.
“Our objective is to identify people that are contagious as quickly as possible — the goal being to protect employees, visitors and inmates,” Dicky said. ”Generally speaking, correctional facilities are high-risk locations for contagious diseases, so it’s not uncommon for us to be careful when there’s a heightened risk.”
Dicky noted that booking staff have begun measuring new inmates’ body temperatures as they are brought into the jail. Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk pointed out that the jail staff typically screen inmates at booking to deal with any potential health concerns, and he explained that a special focus on the coronavirus will now be implemented.
Early identification of those inmates who are exhibiting symptoms — and isolation when needed — are key strategies to employ at the jail, Dicky said.
“I’m concerned,” Dicky said of the coronavirus pandemic. “We can’t afford to not take this seriously.”
Both Kirk and Dicky said at this time, procedures have not changed for family and friends of inmates, as all visitation in Brazos County is conducted via video, not personal interaction.
The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner has asked police departments to keep low-level offenders out of jail by issuing more citations for Class C misdemeanor crimes, as opposed to making arrests. In Brazos County, Kirk and his colleagues are considering a similar option.
“We have had a meeting with the [local police] chiefs,” he said. “I met with them [Thursday] afternoon. We are having further discussions with prosecutors to discuss alternatives to incarceration, and what the mechanisms might look like if have to go that way.”
Not all local sheriffs have taken this step. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said that at the moment, his office does not plan to change how they handle arrests. He did note that the jail in Franklin is following standards set by the TCJS.
In Grimes County, Sheriff Don Sowell stated that his office will not change their arrest protocol. As far as outbreak prevention, he said his staff and inmates have been taking care to keep the facility sanitary.
“We’re doing what’s called a master’s degree in common sense,” he said. “We always keep our jail clean, and we’re keeping it more clean, making more and more efforts to wash hands.”
The small jail only has a capacity of 111, with rooms ranging in size from one bunk to as many as 14. However, Sowell said that the jail’s typical population ranges only between 40-50 people and that if inmates need to be separated from one another as a result of an outbreak in the jail, the facility has the ability to support that. If an inmate were to require medical care for potential COVID-19 symptoms, however, they would likely have to be quarantined at a hospital, Sowell said. The county would face the added expense of paying a deputy to guard the patient as they recovered in a hospital.
“But I’m hoping that wouldn’t happen,” he added.
The Grimes County Jail has one nurse on staff who asks new inmates questions about their health as they are booked. At this time, physical exams are not being conducted.
Sowell said visitation is conducted through glass windows with telephone receivers, and will continue for the time being. Sowell noted that inmates at the jail tend to pay close attention to the news, and are maintaining good hygiene, taking the international COVID-19 outbreak seriously.
“I would say most of them really cooperative about doing their part,” Sowell said.
