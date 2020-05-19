A section of southbound Arrington Road near William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station is closed while a large water line is repaired.
Work is expected to be completed by Thursday evening, according to a city press release.
Due to separate construction, part of Cherry Street between College Main and Tauber Street is closed until June 4.
Between June 4 and 19, Cross Street will be closed between College Main and Tauber Street.
