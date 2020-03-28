A Somerville woman was arrested in south Brazos County on Friday after leading law enforcement on a 45-minute high-speed chase across the Brazos Valley in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday, a Burleson County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on an SUV traveling along F.M. 60, as the SUV had been reported stolen from a registered owner in Somerville. The vehicle, driven by Tabitha Windom, 29, did not stop, but instead continued into Brazos County. State troopers joined in the chase, and law enforcement followed the car for about 45 minutes.
Morgan said that as the chase continued, Windom threw items from inside the car out the window, striking patrol cars following behind her. No law enforcement officials were injured.
Spikes were laid along Texas 6 south of College Station as Windom headed in the direction of Navasota, Morgan said. The spikes caused the vehicle to stop. Morgan said that during the process of apprehending Windom, she was tased. Her taser wounds were treated, and she was transported to the Burleson County jail for booking.
Windom is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, each a first degree-felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; evading arrest in a vehicle, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
