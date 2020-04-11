St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Bryan is offering a virtual, walk-through Stations of the Cross through Easter Sunday.
Participants begin in the St. Luke’s parking lot and walk to 12 stations that each have a poster with a QR code that, when scanned with a cellphone, will provide a reading for that station. The approximate 1-mile walk goes down Kingsgate Drive and returns to the front of the church on Villa Maria Road.
“The idea came from a member of the congregation to have self-guided stations and also to kind of give the impression of about how far Jesus may have carried the cross,” Senior Pastor Jeff Dungan said.
The walk is ready and available to everyone, but organizers stress the need to practice social distancing and to keep 6 feet or more between people outside of your household. Anyone experiencing shortness of breath, coughing or a fever is asked to refrain from participating.
In addition to the physical walk, the activity’s content is available at the church’s website so those interested can participate at home.
“We thought that if people want to get out and walk they can, but if not, they can still access it — it’s just something to do that’s a little different during these times where things are a little abnormal,” Dungan said.
Each station includes a passage from Scripture, something to consider, such as “How would you feel if you were faced with the absolute knowledge that all you ever loved was about to be denied to you? Jesus prayed in the garden alone, knowing that his death was about to take place and knowing that his beloved disciples would abandon him in his most dire need,” and a prayer.
“I hope people are able to find some security and some assurance in this time of so much uncertainty — that our faith can keep us positive rather than worrying and succumbing to fear,” Dungan said. “We may have struggles, we may have challenges, but it’s just another hurdle in life, and ultimately we know where we are headed, and we have assurances in our faith in Jesus Christ.”
To access the PDF or for more information, visit www.stlukesbcs.org/stationscross.
