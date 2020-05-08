A staff member of a Bryan treatment center was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Sandra Warren, 45, worked at Everyday Life, a treatment center for children. According to Bryan police, in November 2019, an administrator with the facility said one of the center’s residents, a child under the age of 17, said he was having a sexual relationship with Warren. When she was confronted by the administration, she admitted the relationship, the caller told police.
Detectives spoke to Warren the next day, who said she had sexual intercourse with the child at a College Station motel. Officials spoke with the manager at the motel, who confirmed Warren rented the room on Nov. 8, the same day the child had been listed as missing from Everyday Life. Camera footage from the motel showed the two together.
A warrant was issued for Warren, who was arrested this week.
She is charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.
