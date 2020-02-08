Generations of Americans have grown up with the March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — as they grow into womanhood in the 1862. Louisa May Alcott told their story in Little Women, a tale that has been issued time and again in countless new book editions and has been made into at least seven movie adaptations, four television adaptations and numerous stage productions.
Alcott’s timeless story, based on her own family in Concord, Massachusetts, is gracing StageCenter in Downtown Bryan for the next three weekends. Even if you have seen Greta Gerwig’s critically praised recent film adaptation, there is nothing like seeing this classic American story live on stage.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 22. Tickets are $10 on Thursdays and $12 to $15 on Fridays and Saturdays and are available at stagecenter.net. StageCenter, the area’s oldest community theater, is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.
Micaela Eagle directs and is a cast member. Other performers include Karen Sparks, John Baldwin, Cindy Roberts, Camilla Busselburg, Jessica Walker, Kaylin Slaughter, Caroline Stanton, Chandler Cartwright, Rachael Altman, Ann Collins, David Scott, Jacob Smith, Scott McDuffie, Lily Van Zandt, Tabitha Snider, Skyler Williams, Stacey Maines, Ramona Dworkin, Peyton Lott and Michael Prince.
Little Women is underwritten by Burr’s Unfinished Furniture and Ann Collins.
