State health officials will offer testing for COVID-19 on Thursday at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.
The testing will be by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People with symptoms, health care workers, first responders, those over the age of 65 and contacts of people who have tested positive will be given priority.
To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Registration began at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Appointments will be first come, first served.
Testing is limited to 120 people, and you don’t have to be a Brazos county resident to get tested.
The Brazos County Expo is at 5827 Leonard Road.
