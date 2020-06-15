When Still Creek Ranch’s school had to close due to COVID-19, the silver lining may have been the seclusion of the ranch.
“When the kids have not been able to be in town, going to church or the grocery store or many of the things that they would normally enjoy, at least we’ve had the acreage for them to be able to play and do things where isolation isn’t quite so confined,” Still Creek Ranch Executive Director and Headmaster James Inmon said.
The faith-based residential boarding school takes boys and girls from “crisis environments,” which may include abuse or neglect, and places them into homes that can accommodate up to eight students.
Inmon said during the pandemic, the house parents have called the school’s closure and the situation a blessing due to the time it has given them to build relationships with the students. The first step to everything, he said, is developing a strong relationship and trust between the children and the adults.
“When you send a kid to school for eight hours a day, even though it’s right here on our ranch campus, you lose a lot of that daily time where you would build relationship,” he said, noting the evenings can be just as chaotic with up to eight students in each house.
“When I kind of take the administrator hat off and just think about the things that have happened here, I think we’re actually becoming stronger because of it,” Inmon said. “And I know that might sound a little bit crazy, but we are at the ranch, kind of almost a city unto ourselves in that way.”
As a faith-based organization that operates solely on donations, the coronavirus has led Still Creek Ranch to make changes to its operations.
Tens of thousands of dollars that events benefiting the ranch would typically raise may not be realized, Inmon said, such as One Army’s Gladiator Dash that typically brings in about $60,000 and the ranch’s golf scramble that normally brings in about $35,000.
The next fundraiser that could happen is Aug. 8’s PULL sporting clay event.
That uncertainty of funding has led the ranch to eliminate six teachers — dropping to five contracted classroom teachers from 11 — and move to a hybrid school system next year. In the new system, Inmon said, elementary classes and science, math and Bible classes at all grades will be the only ones held in person. All other classes, including the humanities, will be online.
The ranch is also consolidating two relief homes that will save the ranch $80,000 in house couple salaries, Inmon said.
While the consolidation of the relief homes does not change the number of students the ranch serves, he said, it means there are fewer beds at the ranch that would otherwise be available for children in the future. Inmon said he hopes to be able to bring back the relief house couples and restore the two homes once funding is secured.
The ranch has lived by faith for 32 years, he said, but as administrators, they must be practical with their decisions.
The community has been supportive of the ranch, supplying groceries and donating online. Since the pandemic reached the Brazos Valley, Inmon said, online giving has increased by more than 25%.
Inmon said he anticipates being able to let volunteers back onto the property in a limited capacity later this month, based on local health and safety recommendations.
For those who want to donate pantry items, he suggested beans, rice and flour, as well as mixes and items that can incorporate ground beef.
To donate to Still Creek Ranch or to apply to be a volunteer, go to stillcreekranch.org.
“I’m glad that our community thinks about us, but we’re doing the same for our community as well,” Inmon said. “We really are going to God in prayer for everybody.”
