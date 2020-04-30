The Hullabaloo Classic American Diner in south College Station was damaged during a storm that moved through the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning.
The diner posted images of the damage on its Facebook page Wednesday, showing roof damage and downed trees.
Brazos County Emergency Management coordinator Jason Ware said no other damage was reported throughout the county, other than a few downed trees.
According to the National Weather Service website, wind damage was reported in the Wellborn area at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Approximately 40 minutes later, wind damage in the form of scattered trees was reported in Washington County. Around that same time, a wind gust of 71 miles per hour was reported in Burleson County.
Emergency management coordinators in Burleson and Robertson counties reported no major damage in their areas. No other damage was reported around the Brazos Valley.
