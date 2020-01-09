Much of the Brazos Valley is under an enhanced risk for severe weather starting Friday, with threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. The string of storms making its way into the area is also expected to bring cooler temperatures.
The National Weather Service said the storms are expected to become strong to severe over the course of the late afternoon Friday and into Saturday morning.
The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston and Austin.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placed numerous resources on standby late Thursday and elevated the State Operations Center to an increased readiness status, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is placing boats, helicopters, rescue teams, medical strike teams, volunteer organizations and additional law enforcement on standby.
Among those on alert included the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Task Force One and Task Force Two, the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The governor urged Texans to heed warnings from local officials and pay attention to weather alerts.
Severe weather doesn't happen often in January for SE Texas. Here are a few things to keep in mind with regards to the severe weather threat Friday night. First the enhanced risk has been expanded west to include most of SE Texas including Houston and B/CS. #houwx #bcswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/UBY0CREhVo— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 9, 2020
According to the Weather Service forecast, Friday's low will be 45 degrees. Saturday is expected to get to about 50 degrees with a low of 35 degrees. Sunday should see warmers temperatures, up to 60 degrees and a low of 46 degrees. The mild temperatures are forecast to stick around the area through the middle of next week.
Here's a look at the severe weather threat for Friday night from SPC. We will discuss this more in the morning but the main change has been to move the enhanced risk west and cover most of SE Texas in enhanced risk including Bryan/College Station & Houston. #bcswx #houwx #txwx https://t.co/JYUvO06ZfP— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 9, 2020
How does one keep the weather in their plans for Friday night? Spend some time thinking about two important questions: 1) Can I get weather warnings reliably? and 2) Can I get to sturdy shelter quickly if I need to? You'll want to be able to answer yes to both of those.— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 7, 2020
