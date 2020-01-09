Heavy rain flash flood Bryan-College Station

Heavy rain inundated roads around Bryan-College Station on March 28, 2018. 

Much of the Brazos Valley is under an enhanced risk for severe weather starting Friday, with threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. The string of storms making its way into the area is also expected to bring cooler temperatures. 

The National Weather Service said the storms are expected to become strong to severe over the course of the late afternoon Friday and into Saturday morning. 

The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placed numerous resources on standby late Thursday and elevated the State Operations Center to an increased readiness status, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is placing boats, helicopters, rescue teams, medical strike teams, volunteer organizations and additional law enforcement on standby.

Among those on alert included the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Task Force One and Task Force Two, the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The governor urged Texans to heed warnings from local officials and pay attention to weather alerts.

According to the Weather Service forecast, Friday's low will be 45 degrees. Saturday is expected to get to about 50 degrees with a low of 35 degrees. Sunday should see warmers temperatures, up to 60 degrees and a low of 46 degrees. The mild temperatures are forecast to stick around the area through the middle of next week.  

Get daily news, sports, opinions, entertainment and more, delivered every morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.