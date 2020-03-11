The Texas Department of Transportation will close F.M. 2776 at the intersection of Texas 21 and at the intersection of Dilly Shaw Tap tonight.
The closures, which are expected to begin at 9 p.m., will allow crews to repair a collapsing cross pipe in the area.
Crews are expected to be in the area until 5 a.m. Thursday, and drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
