A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has released a study to thousands of law enforcement executives spotlighting the Brazos County Sheriff Office’s implementation of a relatively new public safety network known as FirstNet.
The Police Executive Research Forum’s case study, released online earlier this month, discusses how the BCSO has been able to take advantage of FirstNet-supported features such as remote access to computer-aided dispatch, records management and document sharing, video live streaming, patrol vehicle-based virtual roll calls, audio and video file sharing and improved communication between law enforcement. The report notes the local sheriff’s office is the first law enforcement agency in Texas to use the emergency responder-exclusive broadband network backed by the U.S. Congress.
The document also notes that Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk and the BCSO are hoping to expand their technological capabilities with advances to FirstNet that would facilitate livestreamed body camera footage between deputies, as well as drone usage. According to Kirk, his department — which employs school resource officers for College Station ISD campuses — recently entered a memorandum of understanding with the district that will allow deputies to livestream school security camera footage via the FirstNet network in an emergency.
“If we have an active school shooter situation, we [BCSO] can actually see a live feed into the school, and determine where the gunman is,” Kirk said.
The study states that this ability could potentially be expanded to any internet protocol-based camera system, public or private, after a memorandum of understanding is established between an agency and the cameras’ owners. The BCSO is considering making these advancements in the public and private sectors.
Kirk explained that telecommunications company AT&T, contracted by the federal government to assimilate FirstNet across the nation, has been using the Police Executive Research Forum to connect with law enforcement agencies over the new system.
“[The nonprofit is] basically the conduit for law enforcement agencies to make decisions to move towards using FirstNet,” Kirk said.
The study, conducted in 2019, consisted of phone interviews by PERF representatives with the sheriff’s office, as well as direct interactions at summits hosted out-of-state. Kirk said he and an associate were invited to two summits on the east coast, where they conducted FirstNet demos for the nonprofit. Kirk said his department has benefited from FirstNet and been able to operate more efficiently and easily.
“We find the value of [FirstNet] is in day-to-day operations,” Kirk said. “A deputy can have the connectivity in their car that they would have had in their offices.”
Kirk noted that FirstNet must be introduced into a department with a plan in mind, as it takes real work to set up systems to operate on the network. A department must have the proper equipment and software, he said. Right now, he said, his office and the county constables operate with FirstNet.
The study shares lessons that Kirk and his colleagues have learned in their journey with FirstNet these past few years — particularly that implementing FirstNet will require a department’s leadership to have a strong vision for FirstNet, that a department collaborate with important partners and that the right technology is used, with an early relationship established with an information technology department.
The study concludes by stating that FirstNet has made BCSO deputies more visible in the county, increased the department’s efficiency in report submission and information transfer and improved patrol management. To learn more about FirstNet, visit firstnet.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.