Brazos County is at a plateau for COVID-19 cases, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Monday, but he cautioned that the area has not yet reached a peak. 

“Our rate has been stable, if not decreasing over the past week, really two,” Sullivan said at a Monday press conference. “That’s great news. That’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

Sullivan said officials could know more about how many more cases could be expected in the future if they knew how many individuals have been affected by the new coronavirus. While the number is currently unknown, he said serology tests — which show if people have built antibodies and potential immunity against the virus — could give some perspective. 

The Brazos County Health District is not currently offering serology tests, he said, but CHI St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White are moving forward with implementing them. 

The tests have not gone through the same processes that antibody tests normally go through, he said, leaving questions about their reliability and precision. 

Brazos County health officials reported no additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 170. There were no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.

Medical officials said there are 97 active cases in the county. There have been 2,853 tests performed.

Officials from the Brazos County Health District reported seven more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered to 57. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms. 

There were 11 patients hospitalized Monday, which is the same as Sunday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Community spread accounts for 85.3 percent of the cases. Travel accounts for 14.7 percent.

Sullivan said 49 percent of the 170 cases in Brazos County are associated with clusters. Monday, Sullivan defined a cluster as when two or more people have COVID-19 that they got from a common person. He said they are expected to occur with people working or living closely together. He said clusters have not been coming from some public spaces such as walking through grocery stores. 

Sullivan said it is just a matter of time before more COVID-19 tests become available, but for now they are being given based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines. The rules, he said, mean that tests are given to people who are in close contact with patients, as well as those who are high risk for severe COVID-19 and could need major medical support. 

“I would love to test the whole county,” Sullivan said. “That would be great because we would get so much information from that. That’s just not practical. We don’t have the capacity to do that.”

Sullivan said he thinks it is reasonable to expect school to be back in session as normal by the fall semester, but to be prepared for something different if things don’t go as planned. 

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters pointed out some recent changes at the state level as state parks have opened to some degree, some elective surgical procedures are being permitted once again and retail businesses will be allowed to offer curbside pickup beginning Friday. 

“We don’t want to have this thing cause us to have such an economic downturn that it will have a long-term negative effect on our economy,” Peters said. “I think if we continue to go forward, things will work out fine. We need to all be responsible and continue to do the things that are expected, as far as social distancing.” 

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said this is the time when local, state and federal governments usually begin budgeting for the next fiscal year. He said many places are looking at how to stretch money further because of the effects from shelter-in-place orders and temporary closures of many businesses. 

“We’re going to be taking a look at what are the things we absolutely have to do for the remainder of this year and then going on into 2021,” Mooney said. “Those will be some tough decisions, and some things people would’ve liked to have seen happen in this year simply won’t happen. But at the same time, this whole pandemic situation will cause us to reevaluate some of the priorities that we have.”

Last week, local elected officials introduced Operation Restart, which is meant to help businesses prepare to reopen safely after shelter-in-place orders are removed. Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said Monday that part of the process includes business owners finding ways to limit the amount of contact people have during their visits. 

“We continue to hold paramount the health and safety of our community,” Nelson said. “This is not about picking and choosing health versus the economy. This is about applying social distancing in businesses so that we can continue to operate without overwhelming our health care infrastructure and still get people back to work.” 

