COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Brazos County, with 155 new cases in the past week — a trend that Dr. Seth Sullivan said will continue “unless there is a renewed sense of urgency” in the community.
At Monday’s Health District press conference, Sullivan, the Brazos County alternate health authority, said abiding by guidelines — social distancing, frequently washing or sanitizing hands, wearing face masks around crowds — is important so that numbers can improve.
Sullivan agreed with a statement Brazos County Judge Duane Peters made Monday, saying it is not economically feasible for there to be another shelter-in-place order, so individuals must take it upon themselves to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus. “The governor has been very clear that we’re open and we’re going to do these things,” Sullivan said. “So it becomes the personal responsibility of everyone listening. ... Be the advocate for public health at this point.”
Many of the cases, he said, are the result of people attending large indoor gatherings where they are not social distancing, which he said in previous press conferences is especially problematic due to poor ventilation inside.
Sullivan said there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 821.
Of the total cases, 500 are considered active — four fewer than Sunday’s total; 296 people have recovered, which is 23 more than Sunday’s total.
There have been 3.4 cases per 1,000 residents in Brazos County, Sullivan said. The state is at 2.96, Harris County has 3.3 and Dallas County is at 5.09.
There were 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is four more than Sunday’s total and ties Friday’s number for the most hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic. Two people were discharged from the hospital.
There have been 10,580 tests for COVID-19 administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 121 more than Sunday’s total.
The higher numbers of cases are a result of community spread, Sullivan said, rather than an increase in testing. He said 80% of the 155 cases in the past week are the result of community spread.
Positivity rates are also rising, with a 10% rate the week of June 6, compared to 4% during the week of May 23. Sullivan said this means that people showing up for testing are more likely to be positive, and that the number indicates community spread. In previous meetings, Sullivan has said that the goal is for the positivity rate to decrease as testing increases.
Over the weekend, 82 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Saturday’s increase of 60 new cases was the largest one-day spike in cases since the pandemic started.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Saturday. Sullivan said 64% of deaths were people who were living in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.
Peters acknowledged that increased cases were anticipated as businesses reopened, but he said it is still concerning, and he stressed the importance of following guidelines.
“With the economy, we have to continue to move forward,” Peters said. “If we don’t, not only our state but our country could collapse. So, it is a personal responsibility that we should all try to do everything we can to keep from spreading the disease or getting the disease.”
On Monday, Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan announced that there were two positive cases of COVID-19 in its building. The two staff members were asymptomatic. The testing was conducted on May 28 and Crestview was notified on June 5.
Brazos Valley
The number of COVID-19 cases remained largely unchanged from Sunday’s total across Brazos Valley counties on Monday.
Grimes County reported 274 total cases of COVID-19 on Monday. County officials reported 208 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Washington County was reporting 222 cases, with 149 recoveries. Milam County had 44 cases, with 35 recoveries. Burleson County had 41 cases, with 12 recoveries. Madison County had 20 cases, with seven recoveries. Leon County had 11 cases, with four recoveries. Robertson County had 17 cases, with seven recoveries.
Statewide
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 89,108 cases of COVID-19 across the state Monday, with 1,983 deaths. An estimated 28,036 cases remain active, and an estimated 59,089 people have recovered from the virus.
Eagle reporter Alex Miller contributed to this story.
