City and county leaders have teamed up to create a task force aimed at helping business owners find a safe way to begin reopening their doors to customers.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney have mentioned Operation Restart in recent council meetings, news conferences and interviews, and both cities announced more details in a Wednesday press release.
The task force is an effort between the cities, Brazos County and the Brazos County Health District. It is chaired by Kenny Lawson of C.C. Creations, College Station Mayor Pro Tem Linda Harvell and Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Greg Owens.
“The mission of this newly formed task force is to assist in quickly executing a ‘Pandemic Ready Business Program’ tailored to each industry sector,” Harvell said in the release. “We aim to do this in unity, working together as one community.”
The advisory committee, the release states, also includes Brazos County Commissioner Nancy Berry and Health District Environmental Services Manager Bob Lamkin. Other partners include the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp., Texas A&M University, Blinn College, and the Bryan and College Station school districts.
Communication kits, checklists and signage, the press release says, will be key for outlining “public health safeguards and actions each business can take to fight the spread of COVID-19.”
“The Task Force Executive Advisory Committee’s goal is to see the Bryan-College Station economy hit the Restart button immediately following an order from Governor Abbott and local action by our mayors and county judge,” Owens said in the release. “As a task force, we are committed to addressing the needs of our community and working together to ensure that our local business owners have the resources they need to reopen safely.”
Representatives from sectors including retail, construction, banking, hospitality and more will be brought in to help guide how businesses can adhere to safety protocols when they open.
“I am honored to help lead as the private sector liaison,” Lawson said in the release. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of Aggieland. I understand a one-size-fits-all model will not work to get our businesses back open.”
Nelson said in an interview with the Chamber of Commerce on Monday that Operation Restart can assist in reformatting how businesses operate so they are helping the economy but not unintentionally overwhelming the health care system. Examples he gave in the interview included reducing contact during visits to companies by using different forms of payment such as Apple Pay or opening doors without touching them.
“We need to find a way to go back to business, but not business as usual,” Nelson said. “Rethinking our business processes so that we can be part of the same reorganization to get back to business but continue to slow the spread without our businesses being closed.”
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is not part of the task force leadership, President and CEO Glen Brewer said Wednesday, but it is working with task force members to get information from local businesses that will help in reopening efforts.
Brewer said businesses have been affected differently, and that there are few that have done well in the current environment. When facilities eventually do reopen, Brewer said, he thinks many will be surprised at how many businesses will not have survived the shutdown.
“Business is not only the engine of the local economy,” Brewer said. “It is the engine of the local community. … It’s not made for people to sit at home and not be producing goods and services and exchanging them and feeding our families with that. … That is the way our economy is built, so as we shut that down, it is like being without oxygen. You can go for so long, but pretty soon there is going to be permanent damage.”
Operation Restart leaders will meet remotely on Friday.
More information about the effort is available at bryantx.gov/smallbusinessrecovery and cstx.gov/covid19.
