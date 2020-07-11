The Wallace Pack Unit in Grimes County has had the most inmate deaths from presumed COVID-19 complications in the state, data from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows.
According to the TDCJ, 15 inmates from the prison have died. The Pack Unit has 175 active inmate cases and 24 active employee cases, with 176 prisoners in medical isolation, the TDCJ reports. The Pack Unit inmates who have died ranged in age from 55 to 76 and were transferred to hospitals across the state. Some deaths have not been formally connected to COVID-19 pending autopsy, but all are presumed related to coronavirus complications, the agency said. Eleven Pack inmates died between June 4 and June 21.
Other state prisons in the Brazos Valley with cases include the O.L. Luther Unit, which is adjacent to the Pack Unit. There are three active cases among inmates and 12 active cases among staff, with three prisoners in medical isolation.
Brazos County’s Hamilton Unit is operating with 189 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners and 10 active cases amongst staff members. There are 193 prisoners in medical isolation, the TDCJ said. Madison County’s Ferguson Unit has 26 active cases among prisoners and 27 active cases among staff members. There are 36 prisoners in medical isolation.
No deaths have been reported at other Brazos Valley prisons.
