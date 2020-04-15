Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a March 15 slaying in Washington County.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a location on Washington Bridge Road shortly before 10 p.m. March 15. Derrick Davis Jr., 20, had been shot and was transported to a Navasota hospital, but he did not survive. Authorities say a woman was shot in the chest but survived her injury.
Last week, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Department of Public Safety’s Texas Ranger division, arrested the teen in connection to the slaying. The boy was not identified by authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.