The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service has canceled the 2020 Industrial and Municipal Annual Fire Schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TEEX previously had canceled the Spanish Annual Fire School. The three schools were set to take place in July. According to a press release, the cancelation also applies to the vendor exhibit shows tied to each school.
Thousands of fire service personnel from around the world participate in the intensive weeklong training courses each year.
“There are a multitude of factors at work when we consider to hold or postpone Annual Schools,” TEEX Chief Operating Officer Robert Moore said in a statement. “Many of you may be aware that the decision was made several weeks ago to cancel Annual Spanish School for this year. The vast majority of these students come from outside of the US, thus it just wasn’t feasible, considering travel restrictions and other current restrictions to continue with this school.
“After careful consideration, the decision has been made to also cancel the 2020 Annual Industrial and Municipal Schools,” the statement continued. “This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly or without thought. We look forward to when we can once again come together with the purpose of sharing our knowledge with others in 2021.”
