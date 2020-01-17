Ten things to do this weekend around Bryan-College Station

This weekend features events that honor Martin Luther King Jr., live music, a youth rodeo, basketball, dancing and more. For more events, visit the online events calendar.
• The 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday inside the Lincoln Recreation Center. Pastor Marie Nutall of Bryan’s New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will share a message, and music will be performed by Minds of Champions Youth Choir. The event will include special recognition for those who contribute to the community. The event is free and open to the public. Dinner is provided by K&J Southern Cuisine will be served before the program for $10 per plate. For more information, visit cstx.gov/lincolncenter or call 764-3779.
• The Texas A&M University men’s basketball team will take on South Carolina on Saturday at noon inside Reed Arena. The women’s basketball team plays Florida on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Reed Arena. For more information and tickets, visit 12thmanfoundation.com.
• There are several live music events happening this weekend, including the Randy Rogers Band with guest William Beckmann on Friday at 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit harrys.bcsclubs.com.
• The High Caliber Gun & Knife Show will feature a display of shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives, shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol and rifle magazines, military surplus, collector items, archery, fishing supplies, safes, custom handmade gun cabinets, wild game jerky and more. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. For more information, visit 10times.com/high-caliber-gun-knife-shows-bryan.
• The Central Texas Youth Association, a nonprofit youth rodeo association, is hosting a rodeo Friday through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Events include calf riding, steer riding, bulls, poles, goats, barrels and more. For more information, visit https://www.ctyra.com/#!.
• The Bridge Ministries Bryan presents the second annual Hunger to Hope Banquet and Silent Auction on Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. inside the Ice House on Main. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/ice-house-on-main/2nd-annual-hunger-to-hope-banquet-and-silent-auction/1445321948950451.
• The Museum of the American GI is hosting a 40s Swing Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. The night of dancing will include the Caribbean Shim Sham or the Charleston. Tickets are $6. The Texas Aggie Swing Cats will give free lessons at the start, followed by a social dance. For more information, visit americangimuseum.org/40s-swing-dance.
• The Sons of Hermann Hall is hosting a country swing dance on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Bill Bertrand Band will be performing.
• The Clara B. Mounce Public Library is hosting a Martin Luther King birthday party on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The event is part of the Family Fun in Many Cultures program and will feature crafts, snacks, games and a story read in several languages. For more information, visit www.bcslibrary.org/events.
• Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week wraps up this weekend. Through Sunday, restaurants in Downtown Bryan will be featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner specials. For more information, visit downtownbryan.com.
