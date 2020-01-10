Ten things to do this weekend around Bryan-College Station

This weekend is busy with family-friendly events around town. Families can run together, watch rodeos, check out massive insect collections, see a movie at the library and more. For more events, check out the online events calendar.
• It Takes Two: A Tribute to Stephanie & Jim on Friday at 6 p.m. inside the Miramont Country Club honors Jim Singleton and Stephanie Sale. The event, presented by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, features cocktails, dinner, music, entertaining stories and more. Individual tickets are $200. RSVP at 776-2195. Tickets are almost sold out.
• The Houston Nationals/Club Duals for Texas USA Wrestling is on Friday through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. The youth in the southern Texas region will compete and the public is invited to attend. For more information, visit txusaw.com/tournaments.
• Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region IX, is having a rodeo tournament at the Brazos County Expo through Sunday. Events are happening throughout the day. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/thsra9.
• The third annual BCS Thin Mint Sprint 5K and 1-mile Daisy Dash is on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Momentum Plaza. Registration ranges from $18 to $35. Proceeds benefit the Scout House in Bryan, which is used almost daily by Girl Scouts. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/CollegeStation/BCSThinMintSprint.
• A&M Consolidated High School is hosting the BCS Children’s Reading Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at A&M Consolidated High School. The free public event invites children to choose from different books to be read by high schoolers with props, activities, arts and crafts and more. For more information, visit bcschildrensreadin.wixsite.com/bcscrf.
• Museum of the American GI is celebrating the iconic truck that helped win World War II, the GMC CCKW, with Ride to the Brazos on Saturday at 9 a.m. Attendees can ride the GMC CCKW truck to the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. A barbecue lunch will be served, along with a guided tour at the museum. Tickets are $35 to $50. For more information, visit americangimuseum.org.
• Boots & BBQ, the annual fundraising event for The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event features an afternoon of art, music and food. Entertainment will be provided by Chris Martinez. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit www.acbv.org/events/2019/boots--bbq.
• The Department of Entomology at Texas A&M University is hosting an Insect Collection Open House on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in the Minnie Belle Heep Building, room 216. The public is welcome to meet with others who share an interest in the study of insects and check out the collections. Parking will be available in Lot 67 on the east side of the building; no special permit is required for parking on Saturday. For more information, visit https://calendar.tamu.edu/entomology/view/event/event_id/150732.
• The Larry J. Ringer Library presents Family Movies at 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is screening Abominable. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit bcslibrary.org/movies.
• Luckey’s Rod Run to the Chicken Oil Co. is Sunday. Hundreds of street rodders make their journey to Bryan-College Station to join fellow rodders from all parts of the state for this once a year event. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1473564232807715.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.