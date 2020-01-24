Ten things to do this weekend around Bryan-College Station

With A&M Consolidated putting on Footloose, a new live music venue opening up and 4th Friday in Navasota, there is a lot to enjoy this weekend around town. For more events, check out the online events calendar.
• The A&M Consolidated Choir presents Footloose at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday at A&M Consolidated High School. Tickets range from $10 to $13. For more information, visit www.amchschoir.org/musical-information.
• Downtown Navasota hosts 4th Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. Businesses and restaurants stay open late. Live music will be performed by Dollhouse – a classic rock band – at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/navasota4thfriday.
• Southerns is opening at Post Oak Mall and is hosting a grand opening this weekend. On Friday, Cory Morrow is performing with Jon Stork. Tickets are $15. On Saturday, Jake Worthington is performing with Hannah Kay. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit www.southernstx.com/events.
• This weekend has a lot of live music, including Shane Smith & The Saints and Wynn Williams at Hurricane Harry’s on Friday. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit harrys.bcsclubs.com. Also, Giovanie & The Hired Guns will perform at The Tap on Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2589231748000913.
• The TAMU Women’s Club Mini Physics Festival is Saturday at both the Mitchell Physics Building, 578 University Drive, and the Mitchell Institute for Fundamental Physics and Astronomy Mitchell Institute Building, 576 University Drive. The event is open to club members. For membership eligibility and sign-up guidelines, visit www.tamuwomensclub.org/index.php/membership.
• The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will take on Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3 p.m. and the women’s basketball team plays Missouri on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Reed Arena. For more information, visit 12thman.com.
• TAMUhack 2020 at the Texas A&M Memorial Center will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until 4 p.m. Sunday. TAMUhack is Texas A&M’s largest annual hackathon where students from all over Texas and beyond come together in College Station for 24 hours. Hackers work on innovative software and hardware solutions to real-world problems in a community full of mentorship and teamwork. Throughout the event, there will be food, swag, and sponsors. Everyone is welcome regardless of experience or year. It is free to participate. Apply at register.tamuhack.com.
• Texas 10 presents the 2020 College Station 10 Miler on Sunday at College Station High School. Options include 10-miler ($75), 5-miler ($65), Aggieland 5K ($45) and Kid’s Little Aggie 1 Miler ($30). For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CollegeStation/2018CollegeStatoin10Miler.
• The Brazos Valley Restaurant Association in partnership with Gordon Foods and the Texas A&M Hotel present Dinner Under The Stars 2020 on Sunday inside the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event features a five-course market-to-table-inspired meal created by five celebrity chefs and 10 local culinary students. The meal is then served by more culinary students. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-under-the-stars-2020-tickets-81385232421.
• Central Church is hosting You Are Women’s Conference 2020 on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 5 p.m. The purpose of the community-wide women’s gathering is to encounter God in freedom and truth, to grow deeper in faith and connect with other women. It will also feature a Market & Ministry Fair. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/you-are-womens-conference-2020-tickets-67943810767.
