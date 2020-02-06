Texas A&M Dining Services announced that there will be some new places to eat on campus over the course of the next year.
The university announced that a new food hall will be opening on west campus in fall 2021 and will include a Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, an unnamed salad concept restaurant and Copperhead Jack’s.
The Polo Garage being built near the Bonfire Memorial, expected to open in spring 2021, will include a Shake Smart, Panda Express, Salata and Houston St. Subs.
Cabo, the Tex-Mex option in the Memorial Student Center, is getting a new look and updated menu to include a barbecue twist, the dining services department said on a social media post. A Jason’s Deli is planned for the upper food court in the MSC, in addition to am unnamed pizza concept restaurant where diners will be able to build a customized pizza on homemade dough.
All MSC dining updates and additions are expected to open in fall 2020.
