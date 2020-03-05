As a growing number of sports leagues in the United States monitor the worldwide outbreak of novel coronavirus, Texas A&M’s athletic department has begun preparations should the virus become an issue with home or away contests, athletic director Ross Bjork said.
Director of athletic training Dan Jacobi has been named the point man for keeping track of the spread of the virus, known as COVID-19, as well as informing student-athletes of best practices for staying healthy, Bjork said.
“We haven’t seen an immediate impact within our program specifically,” Bjork said. “We don’t think that there is anything imminent or an immediate impact at this point in time, but it’s evolving. We’re paying attention, on an hourly basis, to make sure that we’re on top of it.”
The NCAA announced Tuesday it had created a COVID-19 advisory panel made up of medical professionals from member institutions. The committee’s creation came after the National College Players Association issued a statement calling for the NCAA to cancel all nonessential events related to gameplay, such as meet-and-greets and press events. In preparation for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March, the statement also called for the NCAA to have “a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present.”
The NCAA said all championships are scheduled as planned, while the advisory group monitors the spread of the virus daily.
“The NCAA will make decisions that are first and foremost reflective of medical best practices and keeps the health and safety of student-athletes, administrators and fans as the number one priority,” NCAA chief operation officer Donald Remy said in a statement.
No student-athlete interactions with fans have been discouraged at this time at A&M, Bjork said.
Following suit with the NCAA, the Southeastern Conference has not made any alterations to its athletic schedule, according to a conference spokesperson.
“The SEC office remains in communication with our members as we all monitor the latest information from public health officials,” according to a statement from the conference. “At this time, the Conference has not modified any scheduled events while reminding everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
As of Wednesday evening, the health risk to most Americans is low, according to the CDC. Of the 80 total cases reported in the U.S., 27 are in Washington state. The Seattle Times reported that 10 of those individuals have died from the disease.
In response to those numbers, Western Athletic Conference members Chicago State and Missouri Kansas City have canceled home and away basketball games against Seattle University for both men’s and women’s teams. Chicago State men also will not travel to Utah Valley University on March 7. The WAC confirmed the cancellations via a statement Wednesday.
“While disappointed that the situation has evolved as it has, I fully respect the right of any member institution to determine what it believes to be in the best interest of its student-athletes,” WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd said. “From a conference standpoint, the necessary adjustments will be made according to NCAA policy in order to bracket the conference tournament scheduled for March 11-14 at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.”
No A&M teams have trips currently scheduled to the Pacific Northwest throughout the remainder of the spring semester.
On Monday, the Texas A&M University System released guidelines in response to the virus outbreak for all its member universities and state agencies. Those guidelines discouraged foreign travel for students, faculty and staff.
The System also will continue to encourage the spread of health safety tips, such as washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, covering during coughs and avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, the statement said.
“We’re practicing and preaching those things to our student-athletes,” Bjork said.
