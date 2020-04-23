Instructors and staff with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service are assisting in the distribution of personal protective gear to medical professionals and first responders across the state.
In mid-March, as the coronavirus pandemic drew increasing concern, the Texas Division of Emergency Management called upon TEEX to provide professionals who could work with state military and several of Texas’ Regional Advisory Councils to transport personal protective equipment (PPE) where it was most needed, TEEX agency director David Coatney said. TEEX staff members — particularly instructors — were eager to do so, he said.
“Instruction has pretty much been cut down due to the limitations of social distancing,” Coatney said. “We moved a lot of training that we normally do to online delivery, so we don’t have as many face-to-face courses anymore.”
Dozens of TEEX staff members, as many as 80 at a time, have been dispatched in rotating shifts, Coatney said. Most of those who have been deployed are also members of one of eight incident support teams designed to assist different regions as part of Texas’ Hospital Preparedness Program, according to a TEEX press release.
At each distribution location — mostly National Guard armories in urban areas, Coatney said — TEEX employees use their training in emergency operations and logistics to ensure that the vehicles of area hospitals, police and fire departments are filled with the appropriate PPE.
Several TEEX experts have traveled to Austin to give support at the State Operations Center. Coatney said that the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station also has dispatched staff to assist the state in inspecting the quality of PPE received from within the United States and from other nations.
“Texas is getting PPE from across the world,” he said.
Coatney said TEEX staff members have been more than willing to fulfill the request for assistance.
“Right now, everybody wants to do everything they can to get the state back to what it normally is,” he said.
