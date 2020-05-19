The Brenham school district has hired a Texas A&M University graduate to fill the role of assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Brandi Hendrix has 20 years of experience in education, including 16 years in the Montgomery school district. She has served as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, director of special programs, associate principal of curriculum and instruction and spent the past three years as principal of Montgomery High School.

