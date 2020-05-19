The Brenham school district has hired a Texas A&M University graduate to fill the role of assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Brandi Hendrix has 20 years of experience in education, including 16 years in the Montgomery school district. She has served as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, director of special programs, associate principal of curriculum and instruction and spent the past three years as principal of Montgomery High School.
Joyce Nelson opens a box of frozen chickens as volunteers give away food to hundreds of households during a drive-thru distribution event hosted by the
Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Kayla Lindsey, left, passes bags of food to Lauren Trejo during a drive-thru food distribution event for the community at the
Bryan Regional Athletic Complex on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Edgar McKinney helps load food items into the back of a vehicle while volunteering at the drive-thru distribution event hosted by the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Vehicles line-up at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex and along Texas Avenue as families experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic arrive at a distribution event hosted by the Brazos Valley Food Bank on Monday, May 18, 2020.
