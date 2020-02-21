Texas A&M will host the 17th annual Texas A&M Mathematics and Statistics Fair on Saturday.
The free fair is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday on the first and second floors of the John R. Blocker building on the College Station campus.
Meant for kids, the fair will feature problem-solving games, math-related arts and crafts, card tricks and lectures.
The fair is part of the College of Science’s series of spring outreach events aimed to increase people’s understanding and appreciation of math and science.
