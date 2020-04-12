Research institutions around the world are in search of critical learning materials as they seek solutions to COVID-19, and they are finding answers they need at Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus.
The A&M Joint Library Facility is known to have the “premier medical book collection in the state, and a leading collection in the U.S,” according to a post on the website for Texas A&M Today. JLF Director Wyoma van Duinkerken told The Eagle that the facility is home to a collection of more than 1.1 million resources.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Environmental Protection Agency and more than 50 medical schools and universities across the globe have requested materials from JLF, according to the university.
“The majority of requests we are receiving are for medical material, and there are a variety of topics they are interested in, such as respirators, virus, pandemic, isolation, various diseases and health issues,” van Duinkerken told Texas A&M Today.
Van Duinkerken said the need for the resources highlights the importance of keeping print materials. She told The Eagle the JLF is not loaning out the physical copies of items, but is scanning resources people ask for to send them digitally.
The JLF was built in 2013. It was originally constructed so A&M and the University of Texas could have a cost-effective storage area for their materials, Texas A&M Today says, but van Duinkerken said other public academic institutions around the state can now pay to store items there as well. Anyone in the world can request materials from JLF, van Duinkerken said.
After the building opened, Texas A&M Today says, JLF staff began adding books to the storage unit as various medical and hospital libraries around the state started reducing their book collections due to age, space problems or lack of use, since many places rely mostly on electronic resources.
David Carlson, dean of Texas A&M University Libraries, told Texas A&M Today that the JLF is important both for cost savings and preservation of materials.
“The libraries of UT and The Texas A&M University System can take great pride in having the vision and foresight to create this facility, allowing these valuable collections to reveal information that would have otherwise been lost forever,” Carlson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.