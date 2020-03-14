Texas A&M University Provost Carol Fierke outlined faculty online training schedules, staff guidance for in-person and telecommuting and campus services on Friday afternoon.
The statement comes one day after the university said it will cancel classes next week and continue online only beginning March 23. Campus resource facilities such as dining halls and dorms will remain open.
In the announcement, she said there is a respiratory clinic with a separate entrance at the A.P. Beutel Health Center. All students need to pre-screen regardless of health concerns to decrease the spread of respiratory illness, the statement says. Pre-screenings can be arranged via the Student Patient Portal.
The message states that there will be resources and training on campus and on the ZOOM online platform next week for instructors to learn how to move their courses online. Professors are encouraged to use the Keepteaching.tamu.edu resource to get tips on moving courses to digital formats before attending training sessions.
The Friday announcement says each college is working to move lab courses online. Individuals should talk with their dean’s office for more information, the statement says. Clinical care in medicine, nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and Vet Med is allowed to continue, but students should talk to their dean’s office for information.
Synchronous courses may be converted for asynchronous delivery, and additional curricular approvals are not required for the semester.
Instructors are required to inform students of any changes in the course syllabus.
Visit tamu.edu/coronavirus to view the complete statement.
