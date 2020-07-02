Texas A&M University Health Science Center teamed up with Florida-based company OnMed to deploy Texas’ first telehealth station of its kind, according to a joint press release from the two entities.
The station will be unveiled in Cameron, located in Milam County, to members of the media on Tuesday morning.
The self-contained OnMed telemedicine station will allow patients to have live virtual consultations with a clinician who can diagnose and dispense prescription medications immediately, the Wednesday release states.
Milam County’s two hospitals closed about two years ago, leaving community members with a 35-minute drive to the nearest operational hospitals, the release reads.
Implementing the OnMed station by Texas A&M Health is part of a series of rural health innovations implemented by Texas A&M Health through what is known as the Moonshot Research Project.
