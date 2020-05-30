Texas A&M University System regents voted Friday to reopen its 11 campuses this fall, and Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young outlined plans for the semester in a message to faculty, staff and students.
“You can get a degree online,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. “But it’s very hard to be an Aggie online.”
Fall classes at Texas A&M’s flagship campus will begin Aug. 19 — earlier than originally scheduled — and will end before Thanksgiving. Students will not be required to return to campus after classes are dismissed for the holiday.
Campus services will remain open through and after Thanksgiving break, and a reading day, online final exams and fall commencement will be held after Thanksgiving.
According to Young’s message, A&M will hold as many in-person classes as possible but also will provide remote options for every course. The university also will have hybrid classes, featuring students meeting in person while others attend classes remotely. Course schedules are being redesigned to have classes Mondays through Saturdays to further social distancing practices. More details will be released at a later time, Young’s letter to students stated.
The university is examining the capacity of all of its classrooms and research labs to determine arrangements for social distancing.
Cleaning and disinfecting will be enhanced on campus in classrooms and other facilities, according to Young’s message. Teaching spaces will be required to be disinfected multiple times per day, and university officials are analyzing ventilation systems in campus buildings to reduce exposure to the virus.
A&M System universities will determine by July 31 if masks are required or recommended in certain settings.
Students living on-campus will move in during phases with scheduled move-in appointments. Residence hall and White Creek apartment move-in dates are Aug. 8-18, while Gardens apartments move-in dates are Aug. 1-18.
More details are expected to be released at a later date.
Young also announced Friday morning that Texas A&M has postponed in-person commencement ceremonies in August. Instead, a virtual conferral of degrees will be scheduled.
In a statement, Young said Gov. Greg Abbott still has restrictions in place for large group gatherings, and although those restrictions may be lifted by August, it would be challenging to properly implement social distancing inside indoor facilities, including Reed Arena. He added that holding outdoor commencements would be challenging due to the August heat.
Also Friday, A&M System regents outlined further guidelines and protocols other System universities have been asked to follow as campuses reopen this fall.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the A&M System will implement a mix of in-person classes as well as remote and online learning. Regents also directed the System’s eight state agencies to be fully operational by the fall.
The reopening plan calls for social distancing by holding smaller classes and longer class days to reduce congestion between classes, as well as Saturday classes and adjustments to the academic calendar. There also will be a phased arrival of students to campuses at the beginning of each semester in August and January.
Students at System schools will be encouraged to leave buildings between classes, if possible, to avoid grouping in hallways and lobbies. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be encouraged to self-isolate at their permanent residence or will be quarantined in certain areas of residence halls, according to a press release.
All agency and university facilities, including libraries, recreational facilities and student centers, will be open. Food service will return with an emphasis on to-go options and less self-service buffets. Barriers between cashiers and customers will be implemented, a press release stated.
System universities may implement COVID-19 testing strategies and other monitoring methods, such as temperature checks, thermal scanning, testing for antigens or antibodies, assessing congregating patterns to adjust learning or living spaces, and monitoring wastewater effluent from key facilities to look for the spread of the virus.
