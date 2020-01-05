River ice has rapidly declined throughout the past three decades — a trend that may be adding to greenhouse gas emissions and is expected to continue as Earth’s temperatures rise.
About a third of the Earth’s land mass is drained by rivers that seasonably freeze over and create river ice. Texas A&M Assistant Professor of Geography George Allen worked with researchers at the University of North Carolina to study 400,000 satellite images over 34 years and found that for every degree of global temperature increase, there will be approximately six fewer days of ice every year.
Allen told Texas A&M Today that rivers are natural hotspots for greenhouse gas emissions, which usually slow down or stop when the rivers freeze. Therefore, the declining ice means that the global river network is contributing to atmospheric greenhouse gas emissions.
About 56% of the planet’s rivers are seasonably affected by river ice, Allen told Texas A&M Today. He said that most of the river ice is found in the Northern Hemisphere. Rivers observed in the study had widths of more than 300 feet, so Allen told Texas A&M Today that there are probably many other smaller rivers and streams that also freeze.
“If you’ve lived in Texas for a long time, you probably haven’t thought that much about the importance of river ice,” Allen said to Texas A&M Today. “However, in many parts of the world, river ice plays important roles in transportation and in ecosystems. For example, during the winter, many remote Arctic civilizations rely on frozen rivers as ice roads. In the spring, during river ice breakup, ice jams can cause unpredictable and hugely disruptive floods, but these floods actually benefit ecosystems by distributing nutrients across floodplains.”
Allen said that the anticipated acceleration in the declining of river ice is not evenly distributed throughout the world. In the U.S., river ice is expected to decline the fastest in the Rocky Mountains and the Northeast.
A global map of river locations and widths via optical satellite images and cloud-based data from Google Earth Engine which helped process satellite images were used to complete the study, which was published in this week’s Nature international journal.
