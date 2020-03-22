Texas A&M University researchers and other scientists discovered life-forms thousands of feet below the Indian Ocean seafloor in cores drilled by the International Ocean Discovery Program.
The small microbes alive in the ancient rock cores from 2,600 feet below the ocean could mean new research opportunities and reveal critical information about how the Earth evolved, according to Texas A&M Today. Assistant professor in the department of oceanography Jason Sylvan and graduate student Shu Ying Wee were on the international team of scientists to make the discovery.
“This environment and lower oceanic crust is comprised largely of types of material called gabbro and peridotite, and these allow for some chemical reactions that were likely present on early Earth and also on other planets where water and volcanic rocks interact,” Sylvan told Texas A&M Today. “So this is an exciting discovery that expands the places on our own planet where life has been found, and also tells us what to look for elsewhere in the solar system.”
The microbes were active and active in the rock cores that were examined, Sylvan said, and measure about one micrometer. The research, which is published in a March edition of the Nature research journal, shows how life could have survived at such a deep level without light and with limited food options.
“We can’t tell the age but assume them to be currently extant, so not necessarily old, but in an environment that is extreme and subsurface,” Sylvan said. “We believe this is the first research to show active microbes in this environment and to be able to describe their lifestyles using such a broad array of data streams.”
The discovery was made possible through funding from the National Science Foundation and the use of the JOIDES Resolution research ship, which A&M has operated on behalf of the foundation for more than three decades. The IODP coordinated the expedition.
The cell counts and methane measurements necessary for this type of work were completed on A&M’s campus.
“It also shows us that microbial life is likely to persist wherever there is room for it and that it will evolve ways to live in those difficult environments,” Sylvan said.
For more information, visit nature.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.