Like countless young Texans before them, Heston and Avery Goggins sprinted along Kyle Field’s east sideline on Friday, legs pumping fast as the bright afternoon sun beamed upon them. With the green, manicured grass under their feet and a vivid blue sky above, Heston, 5, gave chase to his 6-year-old sister as their parents, Mark and Kacee Goggins, looked on from the south end with big smiles.
At 5, Heston Goggins is younger than most who get the opportunity to dash down a Kyle Field sideline, but there are few people — of any age — who have been through more.
Heston was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Nov. 29, 2017. He quickly began chemotherapy, according to his parents, and has endured a number of treatments, including monthly steroid intake, over the past two years.
Heston’s father, Mark, said he recently reached out to Texas A&M in the hopes of arranging a visit because Heston had requested several times to make the trip. Mark got his master’s degree in educational leadership from A&M in 2017, meaning Heston had spent time on the flagship campus as a baby and toddler before the diagnosis.
“We’ve been pretty isolated for the past two years, about, and in that process, Heston’s had some things where he’s said ‘Hey, I want to do this,’ and one that really stuck out was that he said, ‘I want to go to A&M,’ ” Mark said.
Texas A&M Athletics, The Association of Former Students and the Corps of Cadets worked in concert to provide Heston and the Goggins family with a daylong itinerary that allowed him to explore and learn about various aspects of life at Texas A&M — and to have a good time.
“They’ve gone over the top and really rolled out the ‘maroon carpet’ to make us feel the complete blessing that is everything this university is able to offer,” Mark Goggins said, smiling.
The Goggins family lives in Decatur and operates Goggins Lonestar Farms; Mark is also an assistant principal at Denton High School.
Asked how it was to sprint on Kyle Field, Heston described it as “fun” and “fast,” and Avery said it was “tiring.”
After the on-field sprint and a photo session, Mike Wright, director of public relations and strategic communications for A&M Athletics, took the Goggins family on a tour of the press box at Kyle Field. Wright is the in-stadium public address announcer for Texas A&M football games. As the family toured the press boxes, Heston donned Wright’s headset and microphone and looked down onto the field. Heston, Avery and their youngest sibling, 2-year-old Parker, looked on with fascination as Wright shared information about their family’s beloved university. Parker, Mark Goggins said, was born just days after the family received Heston’s diagnosis in late 2017.
Mark said Heston is slated to end chemotherapy early next year, and his overall prognosis is positive.
“Heston is fun-loving, energetic and creative, and he loves being outdoors,” Mark said. “He is a creator and an engineer at heart. We’re excited to see what God is able to do with him and the way that [God] is going to use him to help other people.”
Avery has “been a great big sister,” according to Mark. “She helps keep Heston’s spirits high whenever he isn’t doing so well. She has a kind heart and a kind spirit.”
Heston’s mother, Kacee, said one challenge was that the steroid treatments impacted Heston’s mood and caused some anger, which confused Avery at first. Over time, she said, the family has learned how to support each other in the midst of “constant change.”
Earlier in the day, in the Sanders Corps of Cadets Center’s Hall of Honor, Corps Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez and several Corps members spent time with the Goggins family, and the kids got an extended opportunity to engage with Reveille IX and to watch as the “First Lady of A&M” performed a number of tricks. Heston appeared particularly drawn to various encased items in the Sanders and Metzger Gun Collection.
“He loves anything military — planes, trains and automobiles related to the military,” Kacee said of him. With a smile, she recalled Heston’s selection of a World War II documentary for a recent family movie time.
The family’s daylong itinerary also included lunch at the University Club in Rudder Tower with Ramirez and members of the Corps. Ramirez said it was an honor and privilege to host Heston and the Goggins family.
“This is always a special thing,” Ramirez said. “As a parent — no parent wants to have to experience what this family is going through, and you have to empathize with them. If there’s anything we can do to make things a little bit brighter for Heston, we will gladly do it. This was an easy decision for us.”
Ramirez presented Heston with two coins to commemorate his visit, and Rachel Talkington, a sophomore cadet corporal in the Corps, also handed Heston a coin to celebrate his strength and endurance.
“I think it’s awesome that he’s just powering through this and wants to come down here to learn about all of this,” Talkington said, gesturing toward Heston as he listened attentively to Ramirez.
According to Mark, one of Heston’s favorite sites at A&M is Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Goggins family took the field just before Friday night’s baseball game between A&M and New Mexico State. Heston’s sister Avery threw the first pitch as the rest of the family looked on, and then Aggie catcher Blake Mayfield brought Heston the baseball and talked with him briefly.
Texas A&M head baseball coach Rob Childress said after the game that it was special to host Heston and the Goggins family.
“I’m so thankful that we as an athletic department found a way to make the day special for him and his family as he’s on his fight with leukemia,” Childress said.
Kacee and Mark expressed gratitude for the opportunity to take Heston and his siblings to A&M, and to the university for providing Heston the space to learn and have fun.
“God’s been so good to us,” Kacee said. “We’ve been fortunate and very blessed that he still gets to have moments like these. Having him out of the house in a place where we’re comfortable with germs and everything — it’s just fun because he gets to be a little boy. That’s our biggest thing. He is 5 and he is faced with an adult challenge, but at the bottom line, we want him to still get to be a little boy, and he does.”
Eagle staff writer Travis L. Brown contributed to this report.
