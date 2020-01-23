Brazos County health officials and Texas A&M University confirmed Thursday that a student has undergone testing to confirm whether the student contracted novel coronavirus after traveling to China.
More than 600 people have contracted the illness in China, according to Chinese state television. The first suspected case of the illness in the United States was reported Wednesday in Washington state.
Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Eric Wilke said the student went to a local emergency room Wednesday night after exhibiting "very mild" upper respiratory infection symptoms associated with the virus. Officials did not state why the student was traveling to Wuhan, China, but said he traveled within the 14-day window of potential contact and is exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
Wilkes said the student is being closely monitored.
He would not confirm which emergency room the student went to but said the hospital recognized the potential case immediately and contacted the health district. There was no significant exposure to other patients at the emergency room Wednesday, he said.
The health district and Texas A&M said the health risk for campus is low. The health district said it has been in contact with area hospitals regarding the case.
"We coordinated with state health agencies as well as the emergency health operations center at the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]," Wilkes said. "We followed the best recommendations and guidelines to date."
Wilkes said Texas A&M was contacted about the possible case Wednesday.
A sample from the student was obtained and sent to a CDC facility in Atlanta, which Wilkes said has the proper equipment to confirm whether this is a case of the novel coronavirus. The sample is expected to reach the facility Friday and the local health district should be made aware of the results by Saturday at the earliest, he said.
Wilkes said the student has entered into voluntary isolation and his condition is improving.
"Treatment for this particular illness is supportive care," Wilkes said. "There is not an antiviral treatment for this. So it's just symptom control and supportive therapy."
Upon confirmation that the student contracted the novel coronavirus, Wilkes said possible points of contact will be monitored and details about the student's travel from China back to Bryan-College Station will be released. Until that confirmation, officials cannot share what city or airline the student flew and traveled through or other details about possible points of exposure, Wilkes said.
"We're in the middle of flu season and there is a lot of upper respiratory illness, so I think general principles are still important," Wilkes said. "That if you are ill with an upper respiratory illness, it's probably best to isolate yourself to prevent making others sick."
The Brazos County Health District said the best way to avoid contacting the virus is to follow general preventive care such as getting a flu shot, washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands, avoid contact with individuals who are sick, staying home when sick and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
You can follow official CDC updates regarding novel coronavirus here.
