Texas A&M announced Tuesday that all university-sponsored travel to China for undergraduate students will be suspended due to the coronavirus threat.
The suspension, which was announced in a email sent to the campus community, comes after the U.S. Department of State issued increased the travel advisory to China to a Level 3, which advises people to “reconsider travel” to the country.
Travel to the Hubei province of China was increased to a Level 4, the highest travel advisory level the Department of State issues, advising people to not travel to the area. The new coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China, which is located in the Hubei province.
Texas A&M faculty, staff and graduate students are “urged to give serious evaluation before requesting travel to China,” the email release from Kevin McGinnis, who is chief risk, ethics and compliance officer, reads.
The travel suspension for undergraduate trips should not affect students’ ability to participate in study abroad opportunities, McGinnis said. University employees will work to find other destinations while the suspension is in place, but the only disruption students will experience is the change in location.
“We have some trips that are going as quick as spring break, which is a month and a half away, so we’re not going to wait around for those,” he said, noting those are the ones currently being rerouted.
For later trips, he said, they will revisit the situation around April and make a call based on what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising.
“If they’re planning for travel this summer and things don’t change, then odds are we’ll have to reroute those,” McGinnis said.
He was not aware of any students currently in China on a university-sponsored trip who were having difficulty returning to Texas.
Any travel to China will require pre-approval and granted on a case-by-case basis for essential travel only.
“Travel to China is considered high risk and no precautions are available to protect against the identified increased risk,” the email states.
Essential travel is difficult to define, McGinnis said. Some university research will be worth the risk of traveling to China, but “until we see what that is, we do not know.” He noted he does not anticipate there will be many exemptions granted.
A student at the university was tested for the coronavirus this month, but those results came back negative, the Brazos County Health District said Sunday. A Baylor student also was tested for the illness. Like the A&M student, the results were negative for the virus.
The novel or new coronavirus was first identified by Chinese authorities on Jan. 9 and was associated with an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan, China, according to the CDC.
According to NBC News, which collected data from China’s National Health Commission, province and city health departments, China Central Television and the People’s Daily, there were more than 4,500 confirmed cases in China. Since the start of 2020, 106 have died from the illness in the country.
As of Tuesday, there have been five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC, and there has not been any person-to-person spreading of the illness.
As the CDC changes its advisory, McGinnis said, the university will adjust its travel suspensions accordingly.
“We do not currently have any reason to believe that there’s any cases here on campus, but we just want to make sure to follow the CDC,” McGinnis said. “They have suggested this, so we are going to take it seriously.”
Symptoms of the coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath and can appear in as little as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.
“To a large degree, this is a strain of the flu virus, so we encourage everybody to maintain handwashing and everything they currently do,” McGinnis said.
The Brazos County Health District also encouraged the public to take general preventative steps against viral infections, such as the flu. People should get the flu shot, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home when they feel sick.
