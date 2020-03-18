The Texas A&M University System is temporarily eliminating insurance copays for employees who use the system's MDLive teleheath provider.
The change will go into effect Thursday as part of an effort to improve access to medical care for A&M System employees.
MDLive Virtual Visits is a telemedicine feature of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield A&M Care health plans. It is available to covered employees and retirees who are members of those insurance plans.
The services offers telephone, online and mobile app visits with doctors and therapists as an alternative to in-person appointments. Conditions such as the common cold, flu, allergies, ear problems, headaches, nausea, vomiting, sore throat and more can be treated through the service.
Employees covered under the plans can activate their accounts by visiting mdlive.com/bcbstx.
