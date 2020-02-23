Texas A&M University researchers are developing a wearable continuous monitoring tool out of smartwatches that can help students keep track of their mental health.
It is currently being developed by Farzan Sasangohar, assistant professor in the department of industrial and systems engineering, and his team. The tool detects signs and symptoms of high levels of anxiety — such as heart rate and self-reports from the user — and points the wearer to resources to help, according to an article published through the College of Engineering’s website. The device could also walk the wearer through therapeutic activities. Mobile self-assessments such as biofeedback and mindfulness exercises are also reachable on a mobile app platform, according to the department site.
The device will be tested on A&M’s campus before taking it to other campuses. The pilot program is called Mental Health Evaluation and Lookout, or mHELP.
According to the department website, 59% of visitors to college counseling offices have anxiety, and 48% have depression.
“Mental health is affecting students’ academic success and their overall quality of life,” Sasangohar said.“Mental illness can also affect a student’s motivation, concentration and social interactions, which are all crucial factors for a student to be successful in college and life.”
Sasangohar is collaborating with various parts of campus, including Counseling and Psychological Services, the Office of the Dean of Faculties, the Division of Student Affairs, the School of Public Health and more.
The project is funded by A&M’s X-Grants program — an initiative of the 10-year, $100 million President’s Excellence Fund — through the Office of the President. According to a press release through the office’s website, eight research projects are in the second round of the program and are sharing $7 million in funding.
Other projects that have received funding include research that can improve brain health and a 3D bioprinted pancreas to treat Type 1 diabetes.
“These eight projects are designed to have a significant impact on our health, educational systems, aging populations and the future of computing and artificial intelligence,” Mark A. Barteau, vice president for research at Texas A&M, said in the release. “Interdisciplinary projects such as these are critical components in solving the rich and complex challenges that face our world.”
Sasangohar said he hopes to see his research used nationally and globally in the near future.
